A must see! ‘World’s Most Flexible Girl’ sets new world record Loop Cayman Islands

The content originally appeared on: Cayman Compass
World News
Loop News

24 hrs ago

Mind-blowing World Record

An amazing teenager dubbed the ‘World’s Most Flexible Girl’ has set a new record for a mind-blowing contortion.

Liberty Barros, 14, completed the world record for the highest number of reps of a back bend known as the ‘Liberty Low Down’ and named after her.

It is believed to be the most difficult back bend in the world.

The Guinness World Record team created the challenge for Liberty which saw her folding backwards from a squat position to get her ribs to touch the ground.

In 30 seconds, she completed 11 and a half repetitions of the incredibly difficult movement.

Dad Raam Barros said: “Liberty is her name and she’s always been about freedom and wanted the freedom to express her movement. We looked at the world records and thought these are pretty easy — her industry is flexibility and she wants to promote real flexible records. This world record is really about saying ‘this is the move that’s hardest’.”

Liberty first discovered she had a talent for extreme flexibility five years ago when she attempted to replicate a dance move from the music video to the Rhianna song ‘Umbrella’.

She managed to bend all the way back unaided, and since then has taught herself how to improve her unique talent.

She tried both gymnastic and circus skills, but Raam said neither suited her and he wanted to make sure she was free to use the incredible skill without constraints. Liberty has appeared on Spain’s Got Talent, Britain’s Got Talent, and runs a popular YouTube channel.

She completed the world record attempt at her home gym, Spiral Gymnastics Club Bretton, Peterborough on Wednesday, October 5.

