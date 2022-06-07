A book can change your life; join the next book club event next week | Loop Cayman Islands

According to Cayman Connection, the CC Book Club officially launched in April and expects to meet once every six weeks for one hour, with the next meeting scheduled to be held on Tuesday, June 14, 2022 at 7pm.

To participate in the CC Book Club, no previous experience in book clubs required, however, CC Book Club leads will propose a recommended reading list and will also invite suggestions on books to be read, prioritising titles according to the Club’s aim.

Regarding the aims of the CC Book Club, Cayman Connection describes these as reading literature (fiction and non-fiction books, poetry, and plays) connected to the Cayman Islands, the Caribbean, and the diasporic experience, sharing recommendations for good reads across genres from writers across the globe, exchanging physical books not readily available or out of print, producing events featuring writers, students, researchers, and scholars, holding play readings with actors, attending events that support the aims of the Club and meeting (virtual or at events) to share insights, interpretations, and recommendations.

To join the CC Book Club or to learn more about upcoming virtual yard or in person events, members of the public may email [email protected].