8th Mangrove Photography Awards launching soon | Loop Cayman Islands

The content originally appeared on: Cayman Compass
8th Mangrove Photography Awards launching soon

The Cayman Islands Mangrove Rangers said that the Mangrove Action Project is getting ready to launch the 8th Mangrove Photography Awards to promote mangrove forests in celebration of World Mangrove Day in July, 2022.

According to the Cayman Islands Mangrove Rangers, the contest offers a chance for photographers of all levels to raise their voices for the protection of one of our most critical ecosystems, whilst giving us a fascinating insight into the world of mangroves from all corners of the earth. Through the power of imagery, your photos can reveal the importance and diversity of life in our coastal forests and help inspire action to conserve our mangrove ecosystems.

Submissions for the Mangrove Photography Awards will open in June, 2022 and the entry deadline is July 17, 2022. Submissions may be made via https://photography.mangroveactionproject.org.

The Awards are open to everyone of all ages; all photography enthusiasts and professionals worldwide for a chance to win cash prizes and products donated by Cayman Islands Mangrove Rangers partners.

Interested parties may follow the Cayman Islands Mangrove Rangers on Instagram and Facebook to keep up to date with the contest and mangrove stories.

For those interested in helping to promote the contest, World Mangrove Day and the importance of our mangroves, through powerful imagery, they should contact [email protected]

