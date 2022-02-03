86-year-old dies from COVID-related causes, as Cayman reaches ‘peak’ of outbreak

An 86-year-old woman has passed away from COVID-related causes, according to Medical Officer of Health Dr. Samuel Williams-Rodriguez, speaking on the Compass’ weekly talk show ‘The Resh Hour’.

“The medical team did all that could be done to preserve her life, but unfortunately the patient passed away yesterday [Tuesday],” Williams-Rodriguez confirmed.

An update from Public Health on Wednesday added the deceased was “fully vaccinated and suffered from severe comorbidities”.

It brings to 16 the number of COVID-related deaths in the Cayman Islands since the start of the pandemic.

Meanwhile, Cayman has reached the “peak” of the COVID-19 wave, Williams-Rodriguez revealed, saying this assessment had been reached by Public Health and interim Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Autilia Newton.

“Now the number of cases is plateauing, stabilising and going down,” he said, adding that the CT values of the patients who are testing positive is high.

“That means the viral load is less and that means that those individuals are likely to be in isolation for a shorter period of time,” he said.

He said this pointed to signs that the recent outbreak was coming under control, in spite of the continued number of positive cases in the community.

Additionally, 15 COVID-19 patients remain hospitalised in Cayman on Wednesday, according to the Public Health update. Two new in-patients were included in this number while three were discharged.

Eight new cases of COVID were reported in the Sister Islands on Wednesday; the Sister Islands has had 412 cases of COVID-19 to date.

Public Health has also released its third COVID-19 situational report for 23 – 29 January. This week’s report shows a decline in new cases compared to previous weeks.

