80% chance of formation of Tropical Cyclone west of Cayman by weekend | Loop Cayman Islands

Today marks the official start of the Atlantic hurricane season, and the first tropical depression or named storm is on the verge of forming. This projected depression or storm — which will be called Alex if it gets a name — is expected to form off the west of the Cayman Islands near the Yucatan Peninsula (coast of Mexico) with an 80 per cent probability within the next two days, says National Hurricane Center (NHC).

In order to earn a name, systems must exhibit sustained winds of 39 mph, the lower limit for tropical storm categorization. Storms below the 39 mph threshold are simply referred to as tropical depressions, which are not given names.

Currently there is a large area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms located over the northwestern Caribbean Sea and Yucatan Peninsula, says HMCI, and these are expected to consolidate into a more concentrated area of low pressure as they shift north and east over the Gulf of Mexico in the coming days with the remnants of Hurricane Agatha, being drawn into the system.

The Tropical Predication Center in Miami has indicated that environmental conditions are conducive for gradual development of this broad area of low pressure, and this system is likely to become a tropical depression while it moves northeastward over the northwestern Caribbean Sea and southeastern Gulf of Mexico during the next couple of days.

Tonight, Cayman will experience cloudy to overcast skies with a 60 per cent chance of showers and thunder. Showers may be locally heavy at times and winds will be east to southeast at 10 to 15 knots with higher gust. Seas will be moderate with wave heights of 3 to 5 feet.

Through Thursday, the forecast is for heavy rain across southeastern Mexico, the Yucat?n Peninsula and Belize. Then South Florida, the Florida Keys, the Cayman Islands and western Cuba could get very heavy rain Friday and Saturday.

Cayman Islands National Weather Service (CINWS) says that cloudy to overcast skies with periods of rain and thunder should be expected on Thurrsday with winds from the east to southeast at 10 to 15 knots with higher gust. Seas will be moderate to rough with wave heights of 4 to 6 feet. Small craft should exercise caution over open water. Continued cloudy and rainy conditions are expected through Friday as the broad area of low pressure continues to develop over the western Caribbean.

HMCI says that the threat level to the Cayman Islands is considered low at this time, but residents should monitor and refer to the forecast products from CINWS, for details about local conditions over the coming days. Loop Cayman will be breaking the news about the weather as it becomes available.

CINWS is advising that small craft should exercise over open seas beginning Thursday and a small craft warning will go into effect for the Cayman Islands for Friday when winds are expected to increase to 20 to 25 knots.