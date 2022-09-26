70% chance of another tropical depression in 48 hours Loop Cayman Islands

The content originally appeared on: Cayman Compass
The National Hurricane Center reported on September 26, 2022 that another disturbance has made its way off the coast of Africa. It has a 70 per cent chance of developing into a tropical depression in the next 48 hours.

Currently, the system is producing showers and thunderstorms and environmental conditions are conducive for the system to further develop.

The disturbance is forecast to meander for the next day or two and then turn north-northwestward by early Thursday.

Due to the unpredictability of the system, interests in the Caribbean area should remain vigilant and monitor how it develops.

Update: Storm surge blamed for flooding in vicinity of Savanna gully

The flooding of the Savannah gully and properties in its vicinity is being attributed to a storm surge that pushed seawater inland through a break in the ironshore in the coastline.
The coastal tho

NEOC issues all-clear for Cayman Islands as Hurricane Ian passes

The National Emergency Operations Centre (NEOC) has issued the all-clear notice for the Cayman Islands, effective 3pm, as Hurricane Ian passes on its way to Cuba.
Hurricane Ian is expected to

Leanni Tibbetts crowned Miss World Cayman Islands 2022

Leanni Tibbetts has been crowned Miss World Cayman Islands 2022.
Tibbetts, who was contestant #1, also won Miss Photogenic, Miss Best on Sports, Miss Best Island Couture and Miss Best in Interview

NRA completing island-wide assessment today

The National Roads Authority (NRA), along with other agencies and partners are on the road Monday assessing the impact of Hurricane Ian, which has now made movements away from Grand Cayman.
Also jo

Fallen tree blocks section of South Sound Road

Sections of the South Sound Road are currently littered with debris washed up from the sea as a result of storm surge caused by the threatening Hurricane Ian. A fallen tree has also blocked a section