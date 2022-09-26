70% chance of another tropical depression in 48 hours Loop Cayman Islands

The National Hurricane Center reported on September 26, 2022 that another disturbance has made its way off the coast of Africa. It has a 70 per cent chance of developing into a tropical depression in the next 48 hours.

Currently, the system is producing showers and thunderstorms and environmental conditions are conducive for the system to further develop.

The disturbance is forecast to meander for the next day or two and then turn north-northwestward by early Thursday.

Due to the unpredictability of the system, interests in the Caribbean area should remain vigilant and monitor how it develops.