60% chance of Tropical Depression forming by Wednesday, Aug 31 Loop Cayman Islands

The National Hurricane Center is reporting several bad weather systems on Sunday, August 28, 2022. One has a 60 per cent chance of forming into a tropical depression by August 31 and is a potential threat to the Caribbean.

Tropical depression

The disturbance which may form into a tropical depression this week is located over the Central Tropical Atlantic ocean, moving west-northwestward at 10 to 15 mph, east of the Leeward Islands, in the direction of the Caribbean.

Regarding current developments, the disturbance is producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms, with environmental conditions expected to be generally conducive for gradual development.

According to the National Hurricane Center, the chance of formation through the next five days is medium, at 60 per cent.

If it forms, it will be the next named storm on the list, Danielle.

National Hurricane Center image (orange area has 60 % chance of formation into a tropical depression)

Central Atlantic

More bad weather is located about 600 miles east of Bermuda.

There is some shower activity, but this has become less organized during the past several hours in association with a small low pressure system.

Some slow development of this system is possible during the next couple of days while the low meanders over the central Atlantic. After that time, environmental conditions are expected to become unfavorable for development.

The chance of formation through the next five days is low, at 20 per cent.

Northwestern Caribbean Sea

In addition to the foregoing, the National Hurricane Center said that a trough of low pressure could develop over the northwestern Caribbean Sea during the early or middle part of the week.

Environmental conditions could support some slow development of the system thereafter while it moves generally west-northwestward over the northwestern Caribbean Sea and toward the Yucatan Peninsula of Mexico.

The chance of formation through the next five days is low, at 20 per cent.

Eastern Tropical Atlantic

Lastly, the National Hurricane Center is forecasting a tropical wave to move off the west coast of Africa in a couple of days.

Some gradual development of the system is possible after that time while it moves generally westward across the far eastern tropical Atlantic.

The chance of formation through the next five days is low, at 20 per cent.

Stay alert

Residents of Cayman and in the rest of the Caribbean watch these weather disturbances carefully, especially any that have a medium to high chance of forming into a tropical depression. Residents should also ensure that their storm kits are prepared and they have reviewed their checklists to cover any items they may have overlooked in preparing for a storm.

Hurricane names remaining for 2022 (source: The Weather Channel)