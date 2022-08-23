6 migrants arrive in Cayman Brac Loop Cayman Islands

The Cayman Islands Customs and Border Control Service (CBC) confirmed that a vessel with six (6) male migrants arrived in Cayman Brac at approximately 10:45 am on Tuesday, August 23, 2022.

The six migrants have disembarked the vessel and are being processed in accordance with CBC’s established protocols.

The migrants will now join the existing migrant population in the Cayman Islands, the number of which is unclear.

What is clear, however, is that no one seems to know what is the background of the migrants- criminal history or any other risks that they may pose to Cayman which may materialize if or when they join the regular population.

The necessity of such background checks is becoming increasingly important as Cayman has seen men wanted for murder arrive in Cayman illegally and then move around in society as if they were other visitors. As most Cayman residents would not know who these wanted people are in order to identify them, Cayman authorities should start checking into the backgrounds of every illegal person who lands here in order to reduce the risk exposure that the general population may face. In other words, while it is good to be “CaymanKind,” it is also wise to be “CaymanSmart,” completing proper due diligence and make comprehensive risk assessments to curb any potential dangers to the general population.