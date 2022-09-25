4.3 magnitude earthquake reported near Cuba on Saturday Loop Cayman Islands

According to the US Geological Survey and the Cuban National Seismological Service, an earthquake with a magnitude of 4.3 occurred on Saturday around 4pm, just 51 km southwest of Niquero, Cuba.

The earthquake was pinpointed at 19.67 degrees north latitude and 77.879 degrees west longitude. This puts the earthquake somewhere between Cuba and the Cayman Islands as shown in the graphic below.

Location of 4.3 magnitude earthquake near Cuba (source: USGS)

According to the Cuban media, Cubadebate, “no material or human damage was reported” in connection with the earthquake.