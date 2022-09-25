4.3 magnitude earthquake reported near Cuba on Saturday Loop Cayman Islands

·6 min read
Home
Local News
Cayman Islands
4.3 magnitude earthquake reported near Cuba on Saturday Loop Cayman Islands
The content originally appeared on: Cayman Compass
Breaking News

Sep 25: TS Ian moving SSE of Cayman Islands, Cuba still in crosshairs

4.3 magnitude earthquake reported near Cuba on Saturday

Man arrives at hospital this morning with gunshot wound

NRA plans in advance for debris management after storm

Tropical Storm Ian still on course for Cayman, near or direct hit

Leader Of The Opposition encourages residents to get prepared

Premier urges public to prep for pending storm

Hurricane Shelters open on Sunday

Coast Guard issues storm safety reminders for boat owners

Man pleads guilty to killing, eating parts of guy named Kevin Bacon

Sunday Sep 25

29?C
Caribbean News
Loop News

1 hrs ago

4.3 magnitude earthquake on Saturday near Cuba
(image source: Centro Nacional de Investigaciones Sismol?gicas and Cubadate)

According to the US Geological Survey and the Cuban National Seismological Service, an earthquake with a magnitude of 4.3 occurred on Saturday around 4pm, just 51 km southwest of Niquero, Cuba.

The earthquake was pinpointed at 19.67 degrees north latitude and 77.879 degrees west longitude. This puts the earthquake somewhere between Cuba and the Cayman Islands as shown in the graphic below.

Location of 4.3 magnitude earthquake near Cuba (source: USGS)

According to the Cuban media, Cubadebate, “no material or human damage was reported” in connection with the earthquake.

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Cayman News

Sep 25: TS Ian moving SSE of Cayman Islands, Cuba still in crosshairs

Caribbean News

4.3 magnitude earthquake reported near Cuba on Saturday

Caribbean News

Tropical storm watch discontinued for Jamaica

More From

Cayman News

Tropical Storm Ian still on course for Cayman, near or direct hit

Jamaica and Cuba to also be impacted

Caribbean News

Tropical storm watch discontinued for Jamaica

See also

Showers, thunderstorms could still impact the weather over Jamaica through Monday

Cayman News

Tropical storm or Cat 1 hurricane possible for Jamaica and Cayman

The National Hurricane Center reported on the morning of Friday, September 23, 2022 that Tropical Depression Nine is moving west-north-west at about 13 mph, with maximum sustained winds of 35 mph.

Cayman News

Premier urges public to prep for pending storm

Premier Wayne Panton has assured the public that the government is fully prepared and all emergency services are available to provide assistance as necessary as the island braces for the effects

Cayman News

Hurricane Watch: Cayman to start feeling effects of TD 9 Sun night

The Cayman Islands is expected to start feeling the effects of Tropical Depression 9 by Sunday night.
“On the current forecast track, tropical storm force winds are expected to start on Grand Cayma

Cayman News

Young people plan protest in front of government building Friday

Plastic Free Cayman, Protect Our Future and other young people are expected to stage a protest outside the Government Administration Building on Friday afternoon, September 23.
The groups wil