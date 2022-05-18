2.5% of people in the Cayman Islands have COVID-19 | Loop Cayman Islands

According to the most recent update from Public Health, there are 1,752 estimated active cases of COVID-19 in the Cayman Islands, approximately 2.5 per cent of the local population.

And with the New York Times recording a 60 per cent increase in COVID cases per 100,000 people over the past two weeks, Cayman is once again in the global top 10, coming in 6th position. Other Caribbean countries that are also in the global top 10 are Montserrat, Anguilla, Dominica and Barbados.

The 7-day rolling average for May 17 is 114.

The breakdown of new positive cases over the past few days is as follows:

Friday 13/05/2022: 131

Saturday 14/05/2022: 95

Sunday 15/05/2022: 82

Monday 16/05/2022: 91

Fourteen persons are currently hospitalized for COVID-19 related causes and of these, six are vaccinated.

The Sister Islands reported 17 new cases, leaving total cases since the beginning of the pandemic at 900. Active cases in the Sister Islands are currently at 91.