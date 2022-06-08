19-year-old woman turns herself in after alleged stabbing of man | Loop Cayman Islands

The Royal Cayman Islands Police Service (RCIPS) reported that, shortly after 6:00pm yesterday, June 7, officers responded to a report of a wounding in the vicinity of Albert Panton Street in George Town.

According to the RCIPS, it was reported that two women and a man became involved in an altercation, during which one of the woman allegedly stabbed the man then left the location shortly afterward. All three persons are known to each other.

Officers attended the location and observed a man with a wound to his lower back, being assisted by another person. Emergency services also attended and the man was transported to the Cayman Islands Hospital for treatment and subsequently released.

Later that day, a woman, age 19 of George Town, turned herself in to police and was arrested on suspicion of wounding in relation to the incident. She remains in custody as investigations continue.