On Sunday, November 13, the Cayman Islands Customs and Border Control Service (CBC) confirmed that seventeen (17) migrants, sixteen (16) males and one (1) female were rescued by the Cargo Ship, Caribe Legend which was destined to Grand Cayman.

The cargo ship rescued the migrants at sea and arrived at the George Town Port on Sunday at approximately 11:30am.

CBC said that the migrants will be processed in accordance with CBC’s established protocols.