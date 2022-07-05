$120 million ONE | GT hotel and residences project breaks ground | Loop Cayman Islands

ONE | GT, the highly anticipated George Town boutique hotel and residences, broke ground on Thursday, June 30 with a celebratory event attended by government leaders and various members of the business, hospitality and real estate brokerage communities and of course its developers.

The CI$120 million project brings long-awaited contemporary living to the heart of the Cayman Islands, providing a new and exciting destination for work and life to merge effortlessly, in addition to contributing substantial benefits to the local economy.

ONE |GT will provide a significant employment during its construction phase and direct employment of numerous staff in the hotel and residences once operational.

Notable dignitaries in attendance included the Minister for Tourism & Transport Hon. Kenneth Bryan, Parliamentary Secretary Dwayne Seymour representing the Ministry of Agriculture Housing and Infrastructure, Chief Officers Stran Bodden and Eric Bush, Director of Tourism Miss Rosa Harris as well as Jeremy Hurst & Eyal Patel representing the developers of ONE GT.

Conveniently located on Goring Avenue, in the heart of downtown George Town, directly behind Bayshore Mall, the 11-story structure is set to be the tallest building in the capital at 154 feet above sea level, once complete in late 2024. The development features 175 suites and residences offering amazing views and a full range of hotel amenities and entertainment areas including a piazza caf?, a signature terrace restaurant, two pools, a private gym, valet parking, and Cayman’s first luxury rooftop SKY Club.

Commenting on the development, Jeremy Hurst, Development Partner, IRG, said:

We are enormously proud to celebrate this momentous achievement and commemorate the start of construction for ONE | GT.

It’s an honour and privilege to be delivering this one-of-a-kind product to George Town. Our vision for ONE | GT was to bring something truly unique to the area and in the process to blaze the trail for George Town’s revitalisation. We’re very grateful to all of the Government officials who have supported the project and shared in our vision for the future of our nation’s capital.

Colin Lumsden, George Town Manager & Revitalisation Initiative Coordinator said:

The Ministry of Infrastructure, through its George Town Revitalisation Initiative, congratulates the ONE | GT team on this exciting milestone. We are thrilled about the great potential this innovative, mixed-use development brings for central George Town. Their vision to create a place for both residents and visitors to gather, stay and live, beyond the 9 to 5, supports our goals and we look forward to continuing to work together to enhance and revitalise our capital.

ONE | GT is the second major project for this development team who are currently working on the final stages of completion of Harbour Walk; a modern mix-use residential, retail, and office development project in Grand Harbour.

ONE | GT was designed by the internationally renowned architectural firm TRIO Architects who envisioned its striking fa?ade influenced by iconic and innovative destinations around the world, including Miami, LA, Rome and Paris, as well as leveraging the unmatched beauty of the Caribbean.

ONE | GT is exclusively marketed and sold by IRG – International Realty Group. For more information about private showings or purchasing/ leasing information, please contact [email protected]