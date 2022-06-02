10 Tips on maneuvering traffic, debris and your vehicle after a storm | Loop Cayman Islands

The storm is over, business has resumed and life is being restored. But with the resumption of daily life after inclement weather are added hazards such as fallen debris, flooding, broken power lines, trees that may just be about to fall, stressed out drivers, cyclists and pedestrians who aren’t paying attention to the roads, road workers, police and ambulances… The list could go on and on… If you want to get back to life before a natural disaster hit, it is important to have a heightened degree of vigilance both on the roads and with regards to the operation of your vehicle.

Here are some tips:

1. Be more focused than usual. Distracted driving is reported to be the “new drunk driving”, now accounting for approximately 25 per cent of all motor vehicle crash fatalities. Distracted driving is at fault for more than 58 per cent of teen crashes… now imagine how much worse it could be when maneuvering flood waters, damage restorations and stressed out drivers…

2. Be Defensive. Do not be the aggressor on the road. Drive with caution. While you’re behind the wheel, your immediate focus may be only what’s right in front of you. However, defensive drivers should have a sense of situational awareness. When appropriate, look ahead to see what’s further down the road. This way you can more easily anticipate problems like slowly moving traffic, intersections, and storm debris.

3. Watch for Pedestrians. Storms often cause damage to vehicles and roads. As a result, some people will walk along the side of the road.

4. Drive Around Floodwater. Storms will inevitably cause some standing water or flooding. Do not make the mistake of attempting to drive through floodwater. Even standing water that doesn’t appear to be deep can cause you to lose control of your vehicle.

5. Also, watch for downed power lines. If there are downed power lines ahead, you should drive around them. Such power lines might be electrified even though there aren’t sparks.

6. Be careful at intersections. Some traffic lights go out amidst storms. Don’t assume traffic will automatically proceed as usual at intersections. It is also possible that emergency vehicles will zoom through red lights/stop signs.

7. Go easy on the brakes. A sudden pressing of the brakes with considerable force can spur a loss of control. Try to brake in a gradual manner. Wet brakes can take longer to slow a vehicle.

8. Don’t assume road debris is just sticks and leaves and don’t drive under fallen trees.

9. Turn on your radio. You can learn a lot about road closures and alternative routes. If your vehicle doesn’t have a radio or if you can’t get reception, pull over to contact a relative or friend for updates

10. Don’t start a wet engine.